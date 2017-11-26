NBA 2017: Watch Cavs vs. Sixers online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel

The Sixers are hot right now with Joel Embiid leading them to wins in five of their last six games. They take on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in what will surely be an anticipated matchup. The Cavs have managed to turn things around after a rough start and win over Philadelphia would help solidify themselves as contenders once again in the East.

Viewing Information for Cavs (12-7) vs. Sixers (11-7)

Date: Monday, Nov. 27



Monday, Nov. 27 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV (check local listings)



NBA TV (check local listings) Streaming: Fubo TV (try for free)



Fubo TV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Cavs have had one of the NBA's worst defenses since the season began. However, as their offense has picked up so have the wins. They're back to outscoring everybody they play and in some ways that's paid off for them. They'll need to find some way to contain Joel Embiid though and not allow him to run wild. Expect this one to stay close throughout with the more effective offense pulling away late.