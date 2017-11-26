NBA 2017: Watch Cavs vs. Sixers online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel
Joel Embiid and the Sixers take on LeBron James and the Cavaliers on national TV
The Sixers are hot right now with Joel Embiid leading them to wins in five of their last six games. They take on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in what will surely be an anticipated matchup. The Cavs have managed to turn things around after a rough start and win over Philadelphia would help solidify themselves as contenders once again in the East.
Viewing Information for Cavs (12-7) vs. Sixers (11-7)
- Date: Monday, Nov. 27
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV (check local listings)
- Streaming: Fubo TV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Cavs have had one of the NBA's worst defenses since the season began. However, as their offense has picked up so have the wins. They're back to outscoring everybody they play and in some ways that's paid off for them. They'll need to find some way to contain Joel Embiid though and not allow him to run wild. Expect this one to stay close throughout with the more effective offense pulling away late.
-
WATCH: Giannis argues with coach
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his cool during Saturday's loss to the Jazz
-
Blake Griffin hits game-winner vs Kings
Blake Griffin hit the shot that mattered to knock off the Kings despite Buddy Hield's hot shooting...
-
LaVar sending Trump a pair of ZO2s
Ball thinks a pair of ZO2s will help the president 'ease up a little bit'
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Saturday's NBA action
-
Wizards lose star Wall for 2 weeks
Wall had been playing hurt for a few weeks
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment