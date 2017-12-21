NBA 2017: Watch Celtics vs. Knicks online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel
The Celtics and Knicks will both be looking to rebound on national TV
How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 21
- Time: 8 p.m ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
It's been a long time since the Knicks and Celtics were relevant at the same time, but this season has resulted in just that. The Celtics are trying to confirm their contender status while the Knicks are making a surprising playoff push. Led by Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks have shed themselves of their past and are finally moving forward.
Both teams will be looking to bounce back following bad losses. The Celtics lost a close one to the Heat while New York was blown out by the Hornets. There's no better time to have a bounce-back game then national TV, so expect a good one here.
The Celtics are the obvious favorites, but they are on a back-to-back, which should give a more-rested Knicks team a slight edge. However, while the Celtics have looked great all season, the Knicks are a little inconsistent. Sometimes they look like they could compete for a title, while at others they remind everyone why they've been a perennial lottery team. How close the game is really just depends on which Knicks team shows up.
