NBA 2017: Watch Celtics vs. Pistons online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10



Time: 4 p.m. ET



Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



TV: No national TV

Streaming: League Pass



Odds: Celtics -1.5

Odds and analysis

Analysis:

Just two weeks ago, the Pistons were flying high after an impressive win over the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics in Boston. After a win a few days later over the Suns, they were 14-6, and sitting in second place in the East. Unfortunately for them, they haven't won since. Heading into Sunday's rematch with the Celtics, the Pistons have lost five games in a row -- four of which were by five points or less -- and dropped to sixth in the East.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have lost just five games all season long -- one of which came on Friday night in devastating fashion, as Kyrie Irving's potential game-tying three against the Spurs rattled around and out at the buzzer. Speaking of Irving, the Celtics' point guard has been tremendous lately, averaging 29.2 points on 57.1 percent shooting in his last five games. But to keep that up, he will have to be at his best on Sunday, as he'll be defended by the tenacious Avery Bradley. Two weeks ago, Irving scored just 18 points on 6-16 shooting, and had six turnovers, thanks in large part to Bradley's efforts.

With Irving vs. Bradley as the key matchup, Celtics vs. Pistons should be a captivating afternoon contest.