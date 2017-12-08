NBA 2017: Watch Celtics vs. Spurs online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Two of the league's top teams will meet in San Antonio
How to watch Celtics vs. Spurs
- Date: Friday, Dec. 8
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN (check local listings)
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis:
For the second and final time this (regular) season, two of the league's top teams will square off, as the Boston Celtics travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs. Each team has gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, and entering Friday's matchup, the Celtics are in first place in the East at 22-4, while the Spurs hold third place in the West at 17-8.
The first time these two teams met, the Celtics beat the Spurs by 14 points in Boston for win No. 5 on what would eventually become a 16-game winning streak. Strangely enough, the Celtics will once again enter this matchup with a four-game winning streak after they beat the Mavericks, 97-90 on Wednesday night. To do so, however, the Celtics will have to win in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 5, 2011.
Once again, the Spurs will be without Kawhi Leonard, though they will have Tony Parker back for this matchup. The veteran point guard missed the first contest in Boston while rehabbing from his quad injury. San Antonio enters the contest on a two-game winning streak, which they've accomplished with a well-balanced attack. In each of their last two games, at least seven different players have scored in double figures.
