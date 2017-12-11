NBA 2017: Watch Clippers vs. Raptors online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel
The Raptors will try to continue their run of dominance.
The Raptors have quietly been destroying anybody they face this season. They're one of the league leaders in point differential and this is arguably the best team they've ever had. They'll be up against a struggling Clippers team that is just trying to find something of value from this injured and lost season. Without Blake Griffin or Patrick Beverley it's hard to be excited about the Clippers in Los Angeles right now.
Viewing Information for Raptors vs. Clippers
- Date: Monday, Dec. 11
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV (check local listings)
- Streaming: Fubo TV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Clippers are an injured mess, but they can still hang around with a good team every once in awhile. The Raptors are on a back to back which could be an advantage for Los Angeles. There's talent on the Clippers roster they've just been thrust into larger roles. However, the Raptors are beating the pants off of anybody that's not a contender this season. Toronto could make this one ugly in a hurry.
-
