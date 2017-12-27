NBA 2017: Watch Jazz vs. Warriors online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

The two teams will meet for the first time since their second-round playoff series last season

How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
  • TV: NBA TV
Odds and analysis

Analysis

For the first time since the second round of last season's playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will square off. This time around, however, things will be a little bit different -- well, at least on Utah's side. 

The Warriors are still the Warriors. Even without Stephen Curry, who has missed the past three-plus weeks with an ankle sprain, they've been cruising right along. After an impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, they've now won 12 of their last 13 games, and are now in first place in the Western Conference. 

As for the Jazz, they are not at all the same team that met the Warriors in the playoffs last season. Gordon Hayward is gone, of course, and there are a number of new faces on the roster. And because of Hayward's departure, as well as a number of injuries, the Jazz are going to have a tough time making it back to the postseason. They're 2-8 in their last 10 games, and are now 15-20 for the season, three games back of the eighth spot in the West. 

