NBA 2017: Watch Knicks vs. Thunder online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

How to watch Knicks vs. Thunder

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16



Saturday, Dec. 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York



Madison Square Garden in New York, New York TV: ESPN (check local listings)



ESPN (check local listings) Streaming: NBA TV (check local listings)



NBA TV (check local listings) Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis



Carmelo Anthony makes his return to Madison Square Garden to take on his former Knicks Saturday night in what should be an emotional return. While he wasn't drafted by the Knicks, Anthony spent a huge portion of his career in New York. He was born in NYC and he wanted to play there as well. However, all that didn't matter anymore once the two side's relationship soured.

Post-Anthony, the Knicks have been a pretty competitive team. Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina have given fans a glimpse of the future with their potential as well as the fresh start feeling a post Anthony organization has given them.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder started off the season struggling, but they've slowly began to look better. They've won two in a row and six of their last eight. This could be a sign that the superstar trio of Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George are finally starting to put it together, which means they should have the advantage going into their regular season matchup.