NBA 2017: Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers



Date: Thursday, Dec. 14



Thursday, Dec. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Cavaliers -9.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

For the first time ever, LeBron James and Lonzo Ball will meet on the court when the Cavaliers welcome the Lakers to Cleveland on Thursday night. It won't be an on-court matchup, as Lonzo is a point guard, and LeBron is a point forward, but it will be a meeting of two of the most-hyped players to ever enter the league.

As for their teams, the two are trending in opposite directions. With LeBron playing absolutely spectacular basketball to lead the way, the Cavs have won 15 of their last 16 games, and vaulted into second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers have lost six of their last eight games, and are now 10-16 on the season.

But even though the Cavaliers (-9.5) enter as heavy favorites, it should still be interesting to see what the young Lakers do on the big stage against the favorites to win the conference.