NBA 2017: Watch Lakers vs. Knicks online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Lonzo Ball will make his Madison Square Garden debut
How to watch Lakers vs. Knicks
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN (Check local listings)
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: Knicks -3.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis:
For the first time in many years, there are legitimate reasons to be excited about a Knicks vs. Lakers matchup. The two teams have not been great this season, but the Knicks are currently in eighth place in the East, and the Lakers are hovering just outside the playoff picture in the West.
However, this isn't an intriguing matchup because these are two great teams, but rather because a number of talented young players will be taking the floor. Out on the MSG floor on Monday night will be Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilinka, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball, all of whom are 22-years-old or younger. It will be a great chance to watch the future of the league.
Plus, it will be Lonzo Ball's Madison Square Garden debut. From Kobe Bryant, to LeBron James, to Steph Curry, many visiting players have made it a habit to put on a show at the world's most famous arena. Tuesday night will be a chance for Lonzo to do the same. How to watch Celtics vs. Pistons
