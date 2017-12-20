NBA 2017: Watch Lakers vs. Rockets online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel
The Rockets will look to push their winning streak to 15 games against the Lakers
How to watch Lakers vs. Rockets
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
The Rockets are going for 15 in a row when they take on the Lakers at home. Houston has been on an absolute tear since Chris Paul returned from injury, winning every game with him in the lineup. Of course, even before he made his Houston debut the Rockets were already dominant.
They'll be taking on a Lakers team that, while they lose a lot, are very competitive. Los Angeles is a team that shouldn't be slept on despite their youth. They could take advantage of the fact that Harden has said he's playing through some pain right now.
That said, the Rockets are by the far the favorites to win big in this one. It's not just that they've won a lot. They seem to do so with dominance. They've had a few close calls, as all teams do, but more often than not they win comfortable. Safe bets are on Houston and for them to win big.
-
Curry likely out for Christmas vs. Cavs
Curry has missed the past five games with an ankle sprain
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
-
Okafor rips 76ers coaching staff
The former No. 3 overall draft pick was traded to the Nets in early December
-
No Davis? Who else can Celtics target?
The Celtics reportedly have their eyes on Anthony Davis, but the Pelicans don't want to move...
-
Early look at Kawhi's return in 8 plays
His jumper's a little flat, but his body control remains elite and his efficiency is through...
-
Fans shouted anti-gay slurs at Lillard
Lillard claimed that two individuals shouted slurs in his direction
Add a Comment