NBA 2017: Watch Lakers vs. Rockets online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

How to watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



TV: NBA TV



Odds and analysis



The Rockets are going for 15 in a row when they take on the Lakers at home. Houston has been on an absolute tear since Chris Paul returned from injury, winning every game with him in the lineup. Of course, even before he made his Houston debut the Rockets were already dominant.

They'll be taking on a Lakers team that, while they lose a lot, are very competitive. Los Angeles is a team that shouldn't be slept on despite their youth. They could take advantage of the fact that Harden has said he's playing through some pain right now.

That said, the Rockets are by the far the favorites to win big in this one. It's not just that they've won a lot. They seem to do so with dominance. They've had a few close calls, as all teams do, but more often than not they win comfortable. Safe bets are on Houston and for them to win big.