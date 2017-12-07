NBA 2017: Watch Lakers vs. Sixers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Lakers vs. 76ers

8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT (check local listings)

TNT (check local listings) Streaming: NBA on TNT (requires subscriber login)

NBA on TNT (requires subscriber login) Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Line: Sixers -8

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: This time last year you'd be asking how a Lakers-Sixers game made it onto national TV. But this year, thanks to an influx of young talent, the two historic NBA franchises are once again something to get excited about. There's definitely a bit more excitement on the Sixers side, as "The Process" has yielded them Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who have led the team to a 13-10 record after winning just 28 games last season. It hasn't gone quite as well recently for Lakers, who have seen up and down play from much-hyped rookie Lonzo Ball during an 8-15 season, and are currently mired in a five-game losing streak.

Both teams are among the NBA leaders in pace, so we should be treated to a frenetic atmosphere with a lot of shots and not-so-great defense on Thursday. Simmons has been the runaway Rookie of the Year favorite so far, but Ball has put up two triple-doubles this season despite his struggles -- so he's always capable of putting up a big game.

The huge problem for the Lakers will be Embiid, who made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever put up at least 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and seven assists in a single game the last time the Sixers and Lakers met on Nov. 16.