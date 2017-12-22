NBA 2017: Watch Lakers vs. Warriors online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel
The Lakers look to finish the job this time against the Warriors
How to watch Lakers vs Warriors
- Date: Friday, Dec. 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
The Lakers are coming off their biggest win of the season when they put an end to the Rockets' 14-game win streak. Now they have a chance to finish the job against the Warriors. The last time these two met, Golden State needed overtime to finish off the win. However, this time Draymond Green is expected to play.
The Warriors have been fighting through injuries to players like Green and Stephen Curry, but they've managed to keep on winning anyways. However, this gives the competitive Lakers a chance to steal another big win against one of the NBA's elite teams.
Golden State is the obvious favorite, as it is in every game, but the Lakers have a tendency to keep games close. With Golden State still hurting it wouldn't be surprising to see Los Angeles push this one down to the wire again. However, betting on that is always risky when it comes to Warriors due to how quickly they put points on the board.
