NBA 2017: Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Nuggets vs. Thunder



Date: Monday, Dec. 18



Monday, Dec. 18 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Thunder -5.5

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Every time the Oklahoma City Thunder seem to be getting back on track, they stumble again. Following an impressive triple-overtime victory over the Thunder last Friday, the team was then blown out by a Kristaps Porzingis-less Knicks team on the weekend. Now, they'll once again try to get a winning streak started when the Denver Nuggets visit OKC.

The Nuggets are still without their key offseason acquisition, Paul Millsap, who is sidelined with a thumb injury, but they do have big man Nikola Jokic back in the lineup. Jokic returned to action last Friday after missing seven games with an ankle injury. He made an immediate impace in his return, putting up 13 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in Denver's win over New Orleans.

Even this early in the season, this will be an important divisional matchup, as both teams figure to be among those fighting for the last few playoff spots in the West.