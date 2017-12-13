NBA 2017: Watch Pacers vs. Thunder online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel
Paul George returns to Indiana for the first time since his trade to the Thunder
How to watch Pacers vs. Thunder
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN (check local listings)
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Paul George is back in Indianapolis on Wednesday to take on the Pacers. This will be his first time playing them since his trade to the Thunder in what should be an emotional reunion. Pacers fans have had a thrilling surprise season, led by Victor Oladipo, where the team has exceeded almost every expectation. They're young, fun, and just a joy to watch.
The Thunder on the other hand have been a disappointment all season. The superstar trio of George, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook has struggled to consistently put wins together. They continue to search for answers as they enter what is expected to be a hostile environment. Perhaps a chance to quiet the crowd will be the jolt they need to get their season going.
The Pacers have been the better team, but the Thunder have the higher ceiling, so this could really come down to which OKC team shows up. Is this going to be the flashes of what could be or will the Pacers add another disappointing loss to the Thunder's schedule.
-
What Ball bros can expect in Lithuania
The Ball brothers better put their heads down and focus on basketball, according to Billy...
-
NBA Star Index: Paul-Harden duo killing
Also, LeBron James' historic season continues, while Kevin Durant reminds us who he is
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Hornets
The Rockets are looking for 11 in a row
-
Report: Indiana to host 2021 ASG
Indiana hasn't hosted the NBA's star-studded event since 1985
-
Best of the best: Pop, Kerr, Stevens
Is the hype fair, or are these three men really above their peers as the NBA's best sideline...
-
Thunder vs. Pacers odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Wednesday's Pacers vs. Thunder game 10,000 times
Add a Comment