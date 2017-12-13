NBA 2017: Watch Pacers vs. Thunder online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

Paul George returns to Indiana for the first time since his trade to the Thunder

How to watch Pacers vs. Thunder

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana 
  • TV: ESPN (check local listings)
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
thunder-paul-george.jpg
Paul George returns to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday. USATSI

Odds and analysis

Paul George is back in Indianapolis on Wednesday to take on the Pacers. This will be his first time playing them since his trade to the Thunder in what should be an emotional reunion. Pacers fans have had a thrilling surprise season, led by Victor Oladipo, where the team has exceeded almost every expectation. They're young, fun, and just a joy to watch.

The Thunder on the other hand have been a disappointment all season. The superstar trio of George, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook has struggled to consistently put wins together. They continue to search for answers as they enter what is expected to be a hostile environment. Perhaps a chance to quiet the crowd will be the jolt they need to get their season going.

The Pacers have been the better team, but the Thunder have the higher ceiling, so this could really come down to which OKC team shows up. Is this going to be the flashes of what could be or will the Pacers add another disappointing loss to the Thunder's schedule. 

