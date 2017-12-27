NBA 2017: Watch Raptors vs. Thunder live stream, online, analysis, odds, TV channel

How to watch Raptors vs. Thunder



Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27



Wednesday, Dec. 27 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City



Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Are the Thunder finally figuring things out? After an impressive Christmas Day win over the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to five games, it certainly seems as though they're on the right track. One key to their recent turnaround -- in addition to their impressive run and sitting at 11-3 in December -- is that they're winning close games now, including the five-point victory over the Rockets on Christmas. They're also now 9-1 in their last 10 games decided by six points or less.

Facing the Thunder Wednesday night will be another team that has been very strong this month. The Toronto Raptors are coming off a surprising loss to the lowly Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, but they're still 10-2 in December, a strong run that has them sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. After a brutal shooting night against the Mavericks -- 30-for-89 (33.7 percent) from the field -- things won't get any easier for the Raps on the offensive against OKC, which currently boasts the fourth-best defense in the league.