NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Celtics online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Two of the league's best will meet in Boston

How to watch Rockets vs. Celtics

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts 
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: Watch TNT
  • Follow: GameTracker  

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Two of the league's best teams will square off in Boston on Thursday night in a prime-time national TV matchup. 

At 28-10, the Celtics hold the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the third-best record in the league. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, with their 25-7 record, have the second-best record in both the Western Conference and the league. 

Neither team, though, has been playing great basketball as of late. The Celtics are 5-5 in their last 10 games, as they've come back down to earth after their phenomenal start, while the Rockets -- who may once again be without Chris Paul because of a muscle strain in his groin -- are currently on a three-game skid. 

Even still, this should be a great contest, both on the team and individual level, where we'll get to see two of the best one-on-one scorers in the league -- James Harden and Kyrie Irving -- go head to head.

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories