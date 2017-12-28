NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Celtics online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Rockets vs. Celtics







Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts



TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Two of the league's best teams will square off in Boston on Thursday night in a prime-time national TV matchup.

At 28-10, the Celtics hold the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the third-best record in the league. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, with their 25-7 record, have the second-best record in both the Western Conference and the league.

Neither team, though, has been playing great basketball as of late. The Celtics are 5-5 in their last 10 games, as they've come back down to earth after their phenomenal start, while the Rockets -- who may once again be without Chris Paul because of a muscle strain in his groin -- are currently on a three-game skid.

Even still, this should be a great contest, both on the team and individual level, where we'll get to see two of the best one-on-one scorers in the league -- James Harden and Kyrie Irving -- go head to head.