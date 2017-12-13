NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Hornets online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel
The Rockets are looking for 11 in a row
How to watch Hornets vs. Rockets
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN (check local listings)
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
The Hornets stand in the way of the Rockets going for 11 in a row Wednesday night. The Rockets have yet to lose a game since Chris Paul returned from injury and they're currently the NBA's hottest team. The Hornets on the other hand are one of the league's most injured teams. They've had key players like Kemba Walker, Cody Zeller, and Nicolas Batum all miss time this season due to a variety of injuries.
Houston is a far better team than Charlotte and should be expected to win handily, but the Hornets are well coached and do have one of the league's most exciting guards in Kemba Walker. The Hornets typically hang around with most teams while Walker is on the floor, but Charlotte has a pitiful bench that a team like Houston should be able to mercilessly exploit.
Expect a comfortable Rockets win, but don't be surprised if it's closer in the fourth quarter than expected.
