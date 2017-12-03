NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Lakers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers





Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: NBA TV (check local listings)





Odds: Rockets -12

Odds and analysis

Analysis:

Coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, the Lakers will have the unenviable task of now trying to slow down the rampaging Houston Rockets. James Harden and Co. were absolutely dominant in the past month, going 12-1 in November. They enter Sunday's game on a six-game winning streak that has seen them win each game by at least 14 points.

The Lakers' defense has been surprisingly solid this season, checking in at eighth in the league in defensive rating heading into Sunday's matchup, but they'll have a tough test on their hands trying to slow down the Rockets, who have the second-best offense in the league, and are putting up a remarkable 112.4 points per 100 possessions.

This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams.