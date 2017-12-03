NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Lakers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
James Harden and the Rockets will try to extend their six-game winning streak
How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV (check local listings)
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: Rockets -12
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis:
Coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, the Lakers will have the unenviable task of now trying to slow down the rampaging Houston Rockets. James Harden and Co. were absolutely dominant in the past month, going 12-1 in November. They enter Sunday's game on a six-game winning streak that has seen them win each game by at least 14 points.
The Lakers' defense has been surprisingly solid this season, checking in at eighth in the league in defensive rating heading into Sunday's matchup, but they'll have a tough test on their hands trying to slow down the Rockets, who have the second-best offense in the league, and are putting up a remarkable 112.4 points per 100 possessions.
This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams.
-
How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder
The Western Conference rivals will square off in Oklahoma City
-
NBA Sunday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Asso...
-
A look at a cool Kings 3-point play
Temple finished 4 for 9 from 3-point land in the Kings' loss to the Bucks on Saturday nigh...
-
Cavs and Rose have had positive contact
The Cavaliers and Derrick Rose might soon reunite after his brief sabbatical from the team
-
Drummond fires back at Embiid
Andre Drummond responded to Joel Embiid as they continue their war of words
-
Davis out Saturday; Pels await update
Anthony Davis left Friday night's game with a pelvis injury
Add a Comment