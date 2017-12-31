NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Lakers online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

How to watch Lakers vs. Rockets



Date: Sunday, Dec. 31



Sunday, Dec. 31 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Check local listings



Check local listings Streaming: League Pass

League Pass Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Rockets and Lakers meet once again, but this time with wildly different expectations. Last time, Los Angeles upset Houston and ended its impressive 14-game winning streak, and, surprisingly, neither team has won a game since. So, to end the new year, the two sides will need to settle this score.

Unfortunately, injuries are going to hamper this contest. The Lakers will be without Lonzo Ball and the Rockets have been without Chris Paul, yetClint Capela is expected to make his return, which should be a big boost for Houston.

The easy answer here is to say that the reeling Lakers shouldn't be able to beat James Harden and the Rockets twice in a row. However, with the way Houston has been playing and Los Angeles knack for staying in games no matter the opponent, expect this to be a close one. The Rockets should be favored, but not by much.