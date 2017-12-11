NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel

The Rockets are going for a double-digit win streak this week. They've won nine in a row and win over the Pelicans would make it 10. Standing in their way is DeMarcus Cousins. The big man has been dominant as of late with multiple 40 point performances. Of course, scoring isn't a problem for Houston. James Harden is coming off a 48-point performance himself.

Viewing Information for Pelicans vs. Rockets

Date: Monday, Dec 11



Monday, Dec 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBA TV (check local listings)



Odds and analysis

Analysis: This is going to come down to the Pelicans being able to keep up with the Rockets scoring. James Harden and Chris Paul are obliterating teams with their ability to create for others. The Pelicans defense isn't as bad as some believe, but shutting down Houston's offense is impossible.