NBA 2017: Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel
The Rockets are gunning for their 10th consecutive win
The Rockets are going for a double-digit win streak this week. They've won nine in a row and win over the Pelicans would make it 10. Standing in their way is DeMarcus Cousins. The big man has been dominant as of late with multiple 40 point performances. Of course, scoring isn't a problem for Houston. James Harden is coming off a 48-point performance himself.
Viewing Information for Pelicans vs. Rockets
- Date: Monday, Dec 11
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBA TV (check local listings)
- Streaming: Fubo TV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: This is going to come down to the Pelicans being able to keep up with the Rockets scoring. James Harden and Chris Paul are obliterating teams with their ability to create for others. The Pelicans defense isn't as bad as some believe, but shutting down Houston's offense is impossible.
-
Oladipo tired of Paul George comparisons
Victor Oladipo just wants to live his life and enjoy his breakout season with his new team
-
NBA Sunday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Asso...
-
Report: Rockets legit threat to sign LBJ
LeBron has a player option for next season, and is expected to opt out and become a free a...
-
How to watch Celtics vs. Pistons
The Pistons will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Celtics on...
-
Bryant says Ball needs to have urgency
Bryant offers some advice for Ball and other rookies about having a sense of urgency in the...
-
Healthy Alec Burks stepping up for Jazz
Burks has stepped up in a big way for the Jazz, averaging over 20 points per game since Rodney...
Add a Comment