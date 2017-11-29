NBA 2017: Watch Sixers vs. Celtics online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

There will be plenty of young talent on the floor when these two Eastern Conference rivals meet

How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV (check local listings) 
  • Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
  • Follow: GameTracker  

Odds and analysis

Analysis: Over a month ago, the Celtics defeated the Sixers, 102-92, to pick up their first win of the season. Little did they know at the time, that it would kick off a remarkable 16-game winning streak that would shoot the Celtics to the top of the NBA standings. When they meet again on Thursday night, the Celtics will be looking to start a new winning streak coming off a home defeat to the Detroit Pistons

Meanwhile, the Sixers have bounced back from their 0-3 start, and have shown glimpses of being the future Eastern Conference power that everyone expects they'll turn into behind Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Currently sitting in the middle of the playoff pictures in the East, they look poised to return to the postseason for the first time since the 2011-12 season. 

With all sorts of young talent on the floor, from Simmons, Embiid, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington on the Sixers, to Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart on the Celtics, it should be a thrilling contest.

