NBA 2017: Watch Spurs vs. Jazz online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

Two teams trending in different directions it's the Spurs and Jazz on national TV

How to watch Spurs vs. Jazz 

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 21
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: TNT
Odds and analysis

Both the Spurs and Jazz have faced injuries to key players this season, but the results have led them in different directions. The Spurs continue to be the ultimate mark of consistency in the NBA. They've continued on with their winning ways despite missing Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the season. 

The Jazz on the other hand have struggled to consistently win. They're streaky and without Rudy Gobert it's been difficult for them to figure out the issues that plague them. It also doesn't help that they're in the middle of what is likely they're toughest stretch of the season so far.

San Antonio is the obvious heavy favorite going into this one with the Jazz currently reeling. Expect the Spurs to win this one big even on a tough back to back. However, it just takes one win for Utah to rip off another win streak and they are at home so anything can happen.

