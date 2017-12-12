NBA 2017: Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12



Tuesday, Dec. 12 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas



American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Streaming: League Pass

League Pass Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Spurs -6.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

After a much-longer delay than anyone expected, Kawhi Leonard will finally make his season debut on Tuesday night for the Spurs. Their star forward has missed all 27 of their games thus far due to a pesky quad injury that he had trouble recovering from. In typical Spurs fashion, however, they marched right along, racking up a 19-8 record that has them in third place in the Western Conference. With Leonard back in the lineup, they should be even scarier.

As for the Mavericks, things haven't been going so well for them -- both lately, and for the season as a whole. They're currently on a three-game losing streak, and sit in last place in the West at 7-20. And with Leonard now back for the Spurs, it's going to be tough for the Mavs to get back on track on Tuesday night. Especially considering that Leonard knows karate now.