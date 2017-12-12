NBA 2017: Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Kawhi Leonard is set to make his season debut for the Spurs
How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Streaming: League Pass
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: Spurs -6.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
After a much-longer delay than anyone expected, Kawhi Leonard will finally make his season debut on Tuesday night for the Spurs. Their star forward has missed all 27 of their games thus far due to a pesky quad injury that he had trouble recovering from. In typical Spurs fashion, however, they marched right along, racking up a 19-8 record that has them in third place in the Western Conference. With Leonard back in the lineup, they should be even scarier.
As for the Mavericks, things haven't been going so well for them -- both lately, and for the season as a whole. They're currently on a three-game losing streak, and sit in last place in the West at 7-20. And with Leonard now back for the Spurs, it's going to be tough for the Mavs to get back on track on Tuesday night. Especially considering that Leonard knows karate now.
