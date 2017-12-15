NBA 2017: Watch Spurs vs. Rockets online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Spurs and Rockets will renew their in-state rivalry on Friday night
How to watch Spurs vs. Rockets
- Date: Friday, Dec. 15
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: 76ers minus-2
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Kawhi Leonard's long-awaited return to the Spurs' lineup did not go as planned on Wednesday night. Leonard had 13 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, but the Spurs fell in surprising fashion to the last-place Dallas Mavericks, 95-89.
Things won't get any easier for the Spurs on Friday night, as they'll have to knock off the hottest team in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, if they want to get their first victory with Leonard in the lineup.
The Rockets have won 11 straight games, and at 22-4 on the season, have the best record in the NBA. They're undefeated with Chris Paul in the lineup, and perhaps most impressively, their defense is near the top of the league.
It should be an entertaining contest when these two meet for the first time since their second-round playoff series last season.
-
Kristaps: NYC crowd shouldn't boo Melo
Anthony will play at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the first time since being trad...
-
Best from LeBron, Lonzo's first meeting
The Cavaliers won the much-anticipated matchup, 121-112
-
How to watch: Thunder vs. Sixers
Two of the league's most interesting teams will meet on national TV on Friday night
-
Audio of LeBron's advice for Lonzo
A mic on the court evidently picked up what the Cavs superstar had to say to the Lakers ro...
-
Bell messing with Warriors' plans
The idea was to bring Bell along slowly, but he's making it harder and harder to keep him on...
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Lonzo climbing
Donovan Mitchell kept the top spot in the rankings, but there was plenty of shuffling below...
Add a Comment