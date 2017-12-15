NBA 2017: Watch Spurs vs. Rockets online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Spurs vs. Rockets



Date: Friday, Dec. 15



Friday, Dec. 15 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas



Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: 76ers minus-2

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Kawhi Leonard's long-awaited return to the Spurs' lineup did not go as planned on Wednesday night. Leonard had 13 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, but the Spurs fell in surprising fashion to the last-place Dallas Mavericks, 95-89.

Things won't get any easier for the Spurs on Friday night, as they'll have to knock off the hottest team in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, if they want to get their first victory with Leonard in the lineup.

The Rockets have won 11 straight games, and at 22-4 on the season, have the best record in the NBA. They're undefeated with Chris Paul in the lineup, and perhaps most impressively, their defense is near the top of the league.

It should be an entertaining contest when these two meet for the first time since their second-round playoff series last season.