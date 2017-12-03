NBA 2017: Watch Spurs vs. Thunder online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Western Conference rivals will square off in Oklahoma City
How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: NBA TV (check local listings)
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: Thunder -4
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
After a three-game losing streak left the Thunder sitting at 8-12 on the season, and made players in the locker room "angry," according to Carmelo Anthony, OKC came out and picked up a big win on Friday night over the Timberwolves. They'll try to keep the positive momentum going on Sunday evening when they welcome the Spurs to OKC.
Kawhi Leonard is still out, but the Spurs have Tony Parker back, and are riding a four-game winning streak. LaMarcus Aldridge has been tremendous, not only during the streak, but throughout the season. San Antonio will need another big game out of him if they want to extend their winning streak to five games with an impressive road win.
The last time these two teams met was just about two weeks ago in San Antonio. On that occasion, the Spurs escaped with a 104-101 victory, despite being down by as much as 23 at one point in the game.
-
