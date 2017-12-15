NBA 2017: Watch Thunder vs. 76ers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Thunder vs. 76ers



Date: Friday, Dec. 15



Friday, Dec. 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: 76ers -2

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Even with the 76ers on the rise, no one would have expected that they would have a better record at this point in the season than the Thunder.

But, such is the case, as OKC has struggled to implement new additions Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. As a result, the Thunder are just 13-14 on the season, and entering Friday's slate of games, are barely holding on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

The Sixers have also struggled as of late, but thanks to a strong stretch earlier in the season, are 14-13. In a surprise turn of events, however, that's not good enough to have them in the playoff picture in the East. Strange times, strange times indeed when a team in the West is in the playoff picture with a sub-.500 record, but a team over .500 in the East is not.

With Joel Embiid back healthy, and the Thunder's trio trying to right the ship, it should be an entertaining matchup in Philly on Friday night.