NBA 2017: Watch Warriors vs. Hornets online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, who is dealing with a sprained ankle
How to watch Warriors vs. Hornets
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN (check local listings)
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -4.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis:
For just the third time this season, the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry when they take the floor Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. This time, however, it's not going to just be a one-off day of rest for the two-time MVP. Curry sprained his ankle during the team's Monday night win over the Hornets, and will be out for at least a couple of weeks.
With Curry out, Kevin Durant figures to take on a bigger offensive role, though perhaps his first task will be trying not to get ejected again after getting tossed in two of the Dubs' last three games.
As for the Hornets, they will also be without a key member of their squad. Early on Wednesday, the team announced that head coach Steve Clifford would be stepping away for the immediate future to focus on his health. Stephen Silas will take over as head coach, as he did on Monday night when Clifford didn't coach in the Hornets' victory over the Orlando Magic.
-
LaVar's latest interview is must-listen
LaVar has the easy solution for the Lakers, losers of five straight and 8-15 on the season
-
Super-agent Andy Miller steps down
Miller represented Kyle Lowry and Kristaps Porzingis, among other players
-
Star Power Index: Steph hurt, Russ grim
Also, Simmons, Mitchell and Tatum are making this Rookie of the Year race one for the ages
-
Hornets' Clifford out with health issues
With no timetable for return, Clifford will be replaced by associate head coach Stephen Si...
-
Booker exits game with groin injury
Booker appeared to be in a lot of pain after a late injury against the Raptors
-
Are the Warriors losing their composure?
The Warriors have had three straight ejections. Is this a sign of things to come?
Add a Comment