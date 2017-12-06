NBA 2017: Watch Warriors vs. Hornets online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Warriors vs. Hornets





Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds: Warriors -4.5

Odds and analysis

Odds and analysis

Analysis:

For just the third time this season, the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry when they take the floor Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. This time, however, it's not going to just be a one-off day of rest for the two-time MVP. Curry sprained his ankle during the team's Monday night win over the Hornets, and will be out for at least a couple of weeks.

With Curry out, Kevin Durant figures to take on a bigger offensive role, though perhaps his first task will be trying not to get ejected again after getting tossed in two of the Dubs' last three games.

As for the Hornets, they will also be without a key member of their squad. Early on Wednesday, the team announced that head coach Steve Clifford would be stepping away for the immediate future to focus on his health. Stephen Silas will take over as head coach, as he did on Monday night when Clifford didn't coach in the Hornets' victory over the Orlando Magic.