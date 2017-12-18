NBA 2017: Watch Warriors vs. Lakers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: NBA TV



Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds and analysis

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Even though Steph Curry and Draymond Green will both be out once again for the Warriors, there's plenty of intrigue for the matchup on the court between the Warriors and Lakers.

Despite losing seven of their last 10 games, the Lakers -- with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, etc. -- have a number of fun, young players, and are usually capable of at least making games interesting, even if they don't win. And the Warriors, are, well, the Warriors.

However, Monday night's matchup is a rare occasion where people are perhaps more interested on something that will happen outside the actual game. That's because the Lakers will be retiring Kobe Bryant's's jersey during halftime. Actually, they'll be retiring both of his jerseys, with No. 8 and No. 24 going up to the rafters in what is sure to be a memorable and emotional ceremony. Steve Kerr even said the Warriors are going to skip their normal halftime routine to watch the show.