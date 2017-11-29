NBA 2017: Watch Warriors vs. Lakers online, live stream, odds, TV channel

Viewing Information for Warriors (15-6) vs. Lakers (8-12)

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29



Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV (check local listings)

Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Analysis: The Lakers are still trying to iron out the kinks of their season, as Lonzo Ball has continued to struggle. At 8-12, they didn't want their season to start this way, but must have expected some early growing pains along the way. Miraculously, they find themselves only a game out of the eight-seed in the West, and all hope is far from lost. Last season, the Lakers beat the Warriors in a shocking game, and they'll be looking to do so again. Players like Brandon Ingram have stepped up in recent weeks, and the Lakers will try to solidify themselves as a threat in the West.

As for the Warriors, there isn't much to be said. They're 1 1/2 games back of the Rockets in the West and have won seven of their last 10. It's a tremendously talented team that's unstoppable when it's hot. The difference, of course, is that cold spells feel longer this year. However, with the deep roster of Curry-Thompson-Durant-Green on the front lines, they're still one of the best teams on paper in the NBA. Golden State will be in the race come May and June, but just needs to take it a game at a time. In a Western Conference that's shaking out to be deeper than expected, games won't be easy moving forward. The Warriors' biggest enemy is complacency, the same as ever.