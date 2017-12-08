NBA 2017: Watch Warriors vs. Pistons live stream, online, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Date: Friday, Dec. 8



Friday, Dec. 8 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesers Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



Little Caesers Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN (check local listings)

ESPN (check local listings) Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -5.5

Odds and analysis

Analysis:

The Detroit Pistons were one of the best surprises in the entire league to start the season, as they got off to a flying start. Recently, however, they've fallen into a bit of a rut, losing their last four games to drop to 14-10 on the season, and down into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. And, unfortunately for them, it doesn't get any easier on Friday night.

That's because the Golden State Warriors are coming to town. The Pistons already beat the Warriors earlier this season at Oracle Arena, and the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry. But, even so, this isn't the team you want to face when trying to get back on track.

Stepping into the leading role with Curry out, Kevin Durant absolutely went off Wednesday night against the Hornets, dropping 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season. The Pistons will have their hands full trying to slow him down in this one.