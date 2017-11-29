NBA 2017: Watch Wizards vs. Sixers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia



TV: NBA TV (check local listings)



Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



fuboTV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis: The Philadelphia 76ers will try to defend their home floor against the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference clash. The 76ers have emerged as one of the most fun teams in basketball, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons provide the thunder and lightning for a team that has worked for a long time to get to the position it's in. They're trying to gain ground on the Celtics in the East, and currently find themselves ranked fifth in the conference just past the quarter mark of the season.

For the Wizards, it's all about staying hot. After being in the playoffs last season, they've struggled at times this season, but John Wall is still outstanding and one of the better point guards in the game. In spite of the early season frustrations, they find themselves in playoff position.