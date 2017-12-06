NBA 2017: Watch Wolves vs. Clippers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN (check local listings)
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
- Line: Clippers +5.5
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: Two struggling teams will do battle in the night cap of Wednesday's nationally televised doubleheader. The Wolves have lost six of their last 10 games, while the Clippers have dropped 10 of their last 13. The big difference, of course, is that the Timberwolves have no significant injuries, with stars Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns at relatively full strength.
The Clippers, on the other hand, have been ransacked by injuries and are without All-Star forward Blake Griffin, guards Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic and forward Danilo Gallinari. The result has been a whole lot of Austin Rivers, who is doing his best to keep the team afloat. He's averaged 19.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last seven games as the team's primary ball-handler. Also stepping up the scoring has been reserve-turned-starter Lou Williams, who's led the team with 23.5 points per game over his last six.
The Wolves are right in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race at 14-11, but have struggled to build any kind of rhythm. They've alternated wins and losses for their last nine games, but did beat this same Clipper team on Sunday at home, 112-106.
