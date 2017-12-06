NBA 2017: Watch Wolves vs. Clippers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: ESPN (check local listings)



Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Clippers +5.5

GameTracker Line: Clippers +5.5

Odds and analysis

Analysis: Two struggling teams will do battle in the night cap of Wednesday's nationally televised doubleheader. The Wolves have lost six of their last 10 games, while the Clippers have dropped 10 of their last 13. The big difference, of course, is that the Timberwolves have no significant injuries, with stars Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns at relatively full strength.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have been ransacked by injuries and are without All-Star forward Blake Griffin, guards Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic and forward Danilo Gallinari. The result has been a whole lot of Austin Rivers, who is doing his best to keep the team afloat. He's averaged 19.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last seven games as the team's primary ball-handler. Also stepping up the scoring has been reserve-turned-starter Lou Williams, who's led the team with 23.5 points per game over his last six.

The Wolves are right in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race at 14-11, but have struggled to build any kind of rhythm. They've alternated wins and losses for their last nine games, but did beat this same Clipper team on Sunday at home, 112-106.