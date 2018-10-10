NBA 2018-19 Opening Week Schedule: How to watch Warriors, Lakers, Celtics make season debuts, TV channels, times
The NBA season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 16 with a doubleheader featuring Celtics-Sixers and Thunder-Warriors
As always, there was plenty of news, free agent signings, trades and, yes, drama, to get us through the long NBA offseason. But now, the time we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. It's NBA opening week, and the league did not disappoint with this schedule. All the stars, all the great teams will be front and center on national TV this week.
Ahead of the games, here's a look at the key matchups from opening week, and how you can watch them.
NBA 2018-19 opening week schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 16
- 8 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, TNT
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, TNT
Wednesday, Oct. 17
- 8 p.m. ET: New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 18
- 8 p.m. ET: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, TNT
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers, TNT
Friday, Oct. 19
- 8 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 20
- 7 p.m. ET: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, NBA TV
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 21
- 8 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets at Clippers, NBA TV
Analysis
This schedule is just beautiful. On opening night you have a potential Eastern Conference finals preview with Sixers vs. Celtics, followed by two fierce rivals going at it on ring night in Thunder vs. Warriors.
The next night we get the new-look Pelicans taking on the new-look Rockets, followed by the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic, going up against No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton in the first game for each player.
Just 24 hours later we get LeBron James' debut with the Lakers in what should be a raucous atmosphere in Portland. Then on Friday we have another potential Eastern Conference finals preview in Celtics vs. Raptors, followed by a heavyweight Western Conference battle between the Warriors and Jazz.
And that's not all, as the weekend give us not only an interesting matchup between the Raptors and Wizards -- a rematch of their first-round playoff series last season -- but also the Rockets traveling to Los Angeles for LeBron's home debut with the Lakers.
Just awesome.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Butler discusses Wolves practice blow-up
Butler confirmed the reports about his blow-up, and reiterated that things are 'not fixed'...
-
Ranking every NBA starting lineup
While the defending champs take the top spot heading into 2018-19, it's closer than you might...
-
Butler back in Minny; Heat push for deal
The Timberwolves and Heat were reportedly on the brink of a deal over the weekend, but talks...
-
Butler's outburst sets NBA Twitter afire
Butler apparently made quite the scene Wednesday in Minnesota's team facility, and plenty of...
-
Butler confronts Wolves at practice
Butler reportedly left everyone in the gym speechless
-
How to watch: NBA opening night 2018-19
Opening night will feature four of the league's best teams