NBA 2018-19 schedule: 10 Warriors games you won't want to miss, including LeBron's Lakers on Christmas

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to join elite NBA company in the 2018-19 season, and can cement themselves as one of the greatest dynasties the league has seen. The Warriors have won two titles in a row, three in four seasons, and if they can win another one next year they'll join the Lakers, Celtics and Bulls as the only NBA franchises to pull off a three-peat.

As we saw last year, the days of the 73-win regular season are probably over for Golden State, with the players' attention spans for the long regular season growing shorter and shorter with all their postseason success. But that doesn't mean this won't be an entertaining year for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Co., as each opposing team will be gunning to beat the champs every time they step on the floor.

With the full NBA schedule released on Friday, we went through and picked out 10 must-see Warriors games this season.

Oct. 16: Thunder at Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Ring ceremonies are always special, so you don't want to miss the Warriors receiving their hardware for the second straight season. Oh yeah, and the game should be pretty good, too. The Thunder are hoping for a much more consistent 2018-19 with Paul George and Russell Westbrook locked up long-term and Carmelo Anthony jettisoned, and there's no bigger statement than beating the champs on the road on opening night. Just ask the Rockets, who did that exact thing last season for their first of a league-best 65 wins.

Oct. 19: Warriors at Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

This time last season, this game wouldn't have sniffed the top 10. But the Jazz vaulted themselves into the NBA elite with a huge second-half run and impressive playoff showing last season. Donovan Mitchell is a budding star and the defensive-minded Jazz are always difficult to play at home, so it should be a tense, close game in the first week of the season.

Nov. 29: Warriors at Raptors, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Games against Eastern Conference teams are special because there are only two per season, and you don't want to miss this year's version of the Raptors. If Kawhi Leonard is healthy they have the potential to make the NBA Finals, possibly against Golden State, and they have an arsenal of switchable defenders that could give the Warriors fits. It will be interesting to see how the teams stack up in their first meeting of the season.

Dec. 25: Lakers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

We all know why this is a must-watch: That's right, JaVale McGee revenge game! In all seriousness, the Warriors will face a familiar Christmas foe in LeBron James, but with an entirely new team. The Lakers should have some of the early chemistry kinks worked out by the holidays, and the Warriors will have no trouble getting amped for LeBron -- no matter which uniform he's wearing -- in front of the Oracle crowd.

Jan. 26: Warriors at Celtics, 8:30 p.m ET (ABC)

NBA Finals preview? Perhaps. The Celtics are going to be the class of the Eastern Conference now that LeBron has gone West, and very well could end up facing the Warriors in June's Finals. The teams split two epic games last season, and we should expect the same intensity this time around.

Jan. 31: 76ers at Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

The Process finally started to come to fruition last season, as the Sixers put together a 52-win season and won their opening-round playoff series over the Heat. But the true test of any team is to play the best, and that's what they'll do when they face the Warriors. Sixers coach Brett Brown has openly discussed emulating Steve Kerr and Golden State, so it should be a great game with similar styles in terms of passing and pace.

Feb. 13: Warriors at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass)

This would have been any old regular season game were it not for the sudden beef between Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum that spontaneously generated this summer. This game will come less than a week after the Feb. 7 trade deadline, which means the Blazers could have just made a big move to take them from a top-tier Western Conference team to a true contender.

March 13: Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The history books will say back-to-back champions, but the Rockets will never forget how close they were to dethroning the Warriors last season. Houston believes they would have finished the job were it not for the untimeliest of Chris Paul injuries, and they'll remain the chief rival to Golden State's dominance next season. The Rockets' roster should be pretty much set by their final regular-season matchup with Golden State in March, making this game an intriguing playoff preview.

March 16: Warriors at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The craziness may have died down a tad, but it's always an event when Kevin Durant makes his return to Oklahoma City, particularly on national TV. There are sure to be some "cupcake" signs and snake costumes throughout the arena, and OKC will look to improve on its 1-3 home record against Durant since he joined the Warriors.

April 9: Warriors at Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass)

Who says regular-season April games are meaningless? DeMarcus Cousins didn't have a long tenure in New Orleans, but the way he left didn't sit well with Pelicans fans. Not only did Cousins sign a cheap contract with the best team in the NBA (also the team that eliminated the Pels from last year's playoffs), but he also apparently didn't run it by fellow twin tower superstar Anthony Davis, who said he was "a little shocked" by Cousins' decision. Cousins will likely be fully recovered from his Achilles injury by April and the Pelicans could be fighting for a playoff spot, so this should be an intense affair despite the late date.