NBA 2018-19 schedule release: Debut games for rookies Deandre Ayton, Trae Young and every lottery pick

Early this week, the NBA began a slow rollout of the 2018-19 schedule. First, the Christmas Day games were announced, then the Martin Luther King Jr. Day docket, along with every national TV game on opening week. That was just the appetizer though. On Friday afternoon, we got the main course, with the release of the entire schedule.

There are plenty of things to talk about now that we know when teams will be playing each other, and one of those is when we can first see all of the top rookies. How these youngsters do is always one of the most interesting parts of every season, and it's no different this time around.

Here's a look at when all of the lottery picks will play their first game, as well as the first time they'll be on national TV.

No. 1 overall pick: Deandre Ayton

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Mavericks on ESPN

No. 2 overall pick: Marvin Bagley III

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Jazz

National TV debut: Friday, Oct. 26 vs. Wizards on NBA TV

No. 3 overall pick: Luka Doncic

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Suns on ESPN

No. 4 overall pick: Jaren Jackson, Jr.

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Pacers

National TV debut: Monday, Nov. 5 at Warriors on NBA TV

No. 5 overall pick: Trae Young

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Knicks

National TV debut: Wednesday, Oct. 24 vs. Mavericks on ESPN

No. 6 overall pick: Mo Bamba

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Heat

National TV debut: Monday, Oct. 22 at Celtics on NBA TV

No. 7 overall pick: Wendell Carter Jr.

NBA debut: Thursday, Oct. 18 at 76ers on TNT

No. 8 overall pick: Collin Sexton

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Raptors

National TV debut: Tuesday, Nov. 13 vs. Hornets on NBA TV

No. 9 overall pick: Kevin Knox

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Hawks

National TV debut: Wednesday, Oct. 31 vs. Pacers on ESPN

No. 10 overall pick: Mikal Bridges

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Mavericks on ESPN

No. 11 overall pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Nuggets

National TV debut: Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Rockets on NBA TV

No. 12 overall pick: Miles Bridges

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Bucks

National TV debut: Friday, Nov. 9 at 76ers on NBA TV

No. 13 overall pick: Jerome Robinson

NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Nuggets

National TV debut: Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Rockets on NBA TV

No. 14 overall pick: Michael Porter Jr.