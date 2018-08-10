NBA 2018-19 schedule release: Debut games for rookies Deandre Ayton, Trae Young and every lottery pick

The full 2018-19 schedule was released on Friday, and now we know when rookies will take the court for the first time

Early this week, the NBA began a slow rollout of the 2018-19 schedule. First, the Christmas Day games were announced, then the Martin Luther King Jr. Day docket, along with every national TV game on opening week. That was just the appetizer though. On Friday afternoon, we got the main course, with the release of the entire schedule

There are plenty of things to talk about now that we know when teams will be playing each other, and one of those is when we can first see all of the top rookies. How these youngsters do is always one of the most interesting parts of every season, and it's no different this time around. 

Here's a look at when all of the lottery picks will play their first game, as well as the first time they'll be on national TV.

No. 1 overall pick: Deandre Ayton

No. 2 overall pick: Marvin Bagley III

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Jazz
  • National TV debut: Friday, Oct. 26 vs. Wizards on NBA TV

No. 3 overall pick: Luka Doncic

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Suns on ESPN

No. 4 overall pick: Jaren Jackson, Jr.

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Pacers
  • National TV debut: Monday, Nov. 5 at Warriors on NBA TV

No. 5 overall pick: Trae Young

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Knicks
  • National TV debut: Wednesday, Oct. 24 vs. Mavericks on ESPN

No. 6 overall pick: Mo Bamba

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Heat
  • National TV debut: Monday, Oct. 22 at Celtics on NBA TV

No. 7 overall pick: Wendell Carter Jr.

  • NBA debut: Thursday, Oct. 18 at 76ers on TNT

No. 8 overall pick: Collin Sexton

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Raptors
  • National TV debut: Tuesday, Nov. 13 vs. Hornets on NBA TV

No. 9 overall pick: Kevin Knox

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Hawks
  • National TV debut: Wednesday, Oct. 31 vs. Pacers on ESPN

No. 10 overall pick: Mikal Bridges

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Mavericks on ESPN

No. 11 overall pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Nuggets
  • National TV debut: Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Rockets on NBA TV

No. 12 overall pick: Miles Bridges

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Bucks
  • National TV debut: Friday, Nov. 9 at 76ers on NBA TV

No. 13 overall pick: Jerome Robinson

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. Nuggets
  • National TV debut: Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Rockets on NBA TV

No. 14 overall pick: Michael Porter Jr.

  • NBA debut: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Clippers
  • National TV debut: Thursday, Oct. 25 at Lakers on TNT
