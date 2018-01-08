NBA 2018: Watch Bucks vs. Pacers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Bucks at Pacers



Date: Monday, Jan. 8



Monday, Jan. 8 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana



Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Less than a week ago, the Bucks and Pacers met in Milwaukee for what turned out to be a rather lackluster affair. The Bucks led by double figures for most of the night, and cruised to a 122-101 victory. Now, on Monday night, the Pacers will be looking for revenge. And this time around, they'll have Victor Oladipo.

The Pacers' star guard missed out on the trip to Milwaukee, and his absence was a big reason for not only that loss, but the Pacers' five-game losing streak. Four of those losses came without Oladipo. He is back in action, however, and immediately made an impact, putting up 23 points, six rebounds, nine assists and five steals in the Pacers' 39-point win over the Bulls on Saturday. It should be quite an entertaining matchup if he goes head-to-head with Eric Bledsoe.

Up and down as they are, the Bucks will try to keep some momentum going. They're coming off an impressive road win against the Wizards, but have been alternating wins and losses the last week or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo, of course, will be the main attraction for the young Bucks.