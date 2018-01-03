NBA 2018: Watch Cavs vs. Celtics online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics



Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3



Wednesday, Jan. 3 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts



TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis

Isaiah Thomas made his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Tuesday night, and it was an impressive one. He put up 17 points and three assists in just 19 minutes in their win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and looked much like his old self -- the one who played for the Cavs' opponent tonight, the Boston Celtics.

Thomas, though, will not suit up for this one, sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back as the Cavs play it safe with his return from injury. With I.T. sidelined, there will be no tribute video for him, per his request.

But even with Thomas out, there is no shortage of storylines or excitement for this contest. An Eastern Conference finals rematch, LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving, two of the East's top teams battling, it's all there. The first meeting between these two teams was marred by Gordon Hayward's gruesome injury, but Wednesday night's contest should be all sorts of fun.