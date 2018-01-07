NBA 2018: Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Trail Blazers will look to take advantage of shorthanded Spurs
How to watch Spurs at Trail Blazers
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBA TV
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
In classic San Antonio Spurs fashion, the team has been rolling right along lately, despite not being at full strength. Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Danny Green -- essentially all of their best players -- have missed games in the past week, yet the Spurs are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Against the Trail Blazers on Sunday night, they'll try to continue that trend, as they'll be without both Leonard and Parker, and perhaps Green as well, who is doubtful with a groin injury.
Though the Spurs have been figuring out a way to win, that they will be shorthanded is good news for the Trail Blazers, who need every win they can get in the congested bottom half of the Western Conference playoff picture. Damian Lillard and Co. are coming off a dominant win over the Hawks on Friday night, and currently sit in seventh in the West at 20-18. Picking up a win over the Spurs would help solidify their position.
-
LaVar: Lakers don't play for Walton
LaVar also said that he's confident LeBron James will join the Lakers next season
-
Report: KCP to be released Monday
The Lakers guard has missed the last four road games due to travel restrictions related to...
-
WATCH: Steph Curry stars in amazing ad
'First name Stephen, last name Curry!' Sing it with us!
-
Griffin concussed after taking elbow
Griffin took an elbow to the head from Warriors center JaVale McGee
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
-
Lakers to waive Bogut
The struggling Lakers have decided the best move is to release their veteran big man
Add a Comment