NBA 2018: Watch Thunder vs. Clippers online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

With the Thunder in the thick of the playoff hunt and the Clippers barely on the outside looking in, every game is meaningful from here on out. Despite some serious bumps, the Thunder have found themselves sitting at 21-17, good for the fifth seed in the West. The Clippers, meanwhile, are ninth -- but trail the Pelicans by only 1 1/2 games despite some truly horrific stretches.

The Clippers are not in the midst of one of those stretches. They're currently on a four-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. During their streak, the Clippers are averaging just over 115 points per game, and they're allowing just 101. Blake Griffin's return has given the team a much needed spark, but it's been the outstanding play of none other than Lou Williams that has put the Clippers over the top. Williams has scored 30+ points in back-to-back games, including a 40 point performance against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10, and they won a 133-96 rout against the Lakers in their last game. Four players were over 20 points in the game, including the entire "Big Three" of Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. There are still some growing pains on this Thunder team, but they've certainly shown flashes. The team has the potential to pose a threat in the postseason, but it will have to continue to take its lumps along the way.

How to watch Thunder vs. Clippers

Date: Thursday, Jan. 4

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Channel: TNT (check local listings)

Stream: Watch TNT

SportsLine: OKC -1

The Thunder are 1-0 against the Clippers, winning 120-111 at home back in November. Paul George went off for 42 points in that game, so there's no question Doc Rivers and Co. are going to get more creative in stopping him. It's no mean feat, especially with the other talent that the Thunder boasts, but they'll have to take it one step at a time in-game as they continue to creep their way back into the playoff picture.