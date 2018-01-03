NBA 2018: Watch Thunder vs. Lakers online, live stream, TV, odds, analysis
The Lakers will have a tough test as they try to snap a seven-game losing streak
How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
After a pretty solid start to the season, the Lakers have had a rough go of it lately. The team has lost seven games in a row, and fallen all the way into last place in the Western Conference at 11-25. And they'll have a tough test on Wednesday night as they try to get out of this rut. Not only will they have to face an improving Oklahoma City Thunder team, but they might have to do so without a number of key pieces. Lonzo Ball, Brook Lopez, and Kyle Kuzma are all listed as questionable.
The Thunder will also be shorthanded for this one, with defensive specialist Andre Roberson sidelined due to patellar tendonitis. And OKC will be looking to snap a losing streak as well. They've dropped their past two games -- but just barely, losing them by a combined five points. Russell Westbrook will be the player to watch in this one, as he looks to continue his remarkable stretch. Over the last five games, he's putting up 33.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game.
-
How to watch: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
Isaiah Thomas will not play against his ex-team, but we'll see the anticipated Kyrie-LeBron...
-
Report: Cavs tried trading Kyrie in June
Kyrie also feels LeBron's camp orchestrated Irving trade talks with the Suns: 'They didn't...
-
WATCH: Chriss clutch block saves Suns
Marquese Chriss saved the game for the Suns with a clutch block against the Hawks
-
Ginobili causes chaos with 3-pointer
Manu Ginobili accidentally passed in a 3-pointer and created a whole lot of confusion in the...
-
Three takeaways from Thomas Cavs debut
Isaiah Thomas made his debut with the Cavaliers and he got off to one heck of a start
-
Lue didn't want to trade Irving
The Cavaliers weren't sure they were going to trade Kyrie Irving even after the trade request...
Add a Comment