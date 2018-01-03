NBA 2018: Watch Thunder vs. Lakers online, live stream, TV, odds, analysis

How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers



Odds and analysis

Analysis

After a pretty solid start to the season, the Lakers have had a rough go of it lately. The team has lost seven games in a row, and fallen all the way into last place in the Western Conference at 11-25. And they'll have a tough test on Wednesday night as they try to get out of this rut. Not only will they have to face an improving Oklahoma City Thunder team, but they might have to do so without a number of key pieces. Lonzo Ball, Brook Lopez, and Kyle Kuzma are all listed as questionable.

The Thunder will also be shorthanded for this one, with defensive specialist Andre Roberson sidelined due to patellar tendonitis. And OKC will be looking to snap a losing streak as well. They've dropped their past two games -- but just barely, losing them by a combined five points. Russell Westbrook will be the player to watch in this one, as he looks to continue his remarkable stretch. Over the last five games, he's putting up 33.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game.