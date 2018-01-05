NBA 2018: Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics online, live stream, odds, TV, analysis
The Celtics will look for a 12th straight win over the Wolves in Boston
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics
- Date: Friday, Jan. 5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Fresh off an impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will look to extend not one, but two different winning streaks on Friday against the young Minnesota Timberwolves. Winners of four straight, the Celtics will also try to beat the Timberwolves for the 12th consecutive time in Boston. Minnesota hasn't beaten the Celtics on the road since 2005.
This, though, is the best Timberwolves team in many years, with Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins leading the way. Despite a surprising loss to the Nets the last time out, the Wolves have won seven of their last 10 games, and are cruising along at fourth in the West.
Butler has been tremendous lately, averaging 28.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and six assists over his last five games, and it should be a fun in-game matchup to see him go up against the Celtics' young wings, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
