NBA 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel
The Rockets come in on a back-to-back against the dominant Warriors, but there's no James Harden.
How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 4
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Rockets and Warriors meet in what was supposed to be a potential Western Conference Finals matchhup. They're the two best teams in the NBA this season, when healthy, and Houston wants to make a statement on national TV. However, James Harden pulled a hamstring and will be sidelined.
Kevin Durant will also miss time due to a calf injury. Chris Paul and Stephen Curry are expected to play so it won't be completely devoid of star power, but this is definitely not the matchup fans were hoping to see. With Houston on a back-to-back and facing such a huge injury this one is in massive favor to Golden State. However, if Houston can survive Golden State's usual third-quarter run then they have the bench depth to do some damage early in the fourth quarter. They just have to survive the third.
