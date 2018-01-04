NBA 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets



Date: Thursday, Jan. 4



Thursday, Jan. 4 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Rockets and Warriors meet in what was supposed to be a potential Western Conference Finals matchhup. They're the two best teams in the NBA this season, when healthy, and Houston wants to make a statement on national TV. However, James Harden pulled a hamstring and will be sidelined.

Kevin Durant will also miss time due to a calf injury. Chris Paul and Stephen Curry are expected to play so it won't be completely devoid of star power, but this is definitely not the matchup fans were hoping to see. With Houston on a back-to-back and facing such a huge injury this one is in massive favor to Golden State. However, if Houston can survive Golden State's usual third-quarter run then they have the bench depth to do some damage early in the fourth quarter. They just have to survive the third.