NBA 2018: Watch Wizards at Grizzlies online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Wizards vs. Grizzlies



Date: Friday, Jan. 5



Friday, Jan. 5 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee



FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Riding a three-game winning streak into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Washington Wizards will look to avoid the pitfall that has gotten them so many times this season: playing down to their competition. Just look at their losses, and you'll find a lot of bad teams -- the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks, Nets, the Wizards have lost to all of them. Now, they'll look to avoid doing the same on their trip to Memphis.

But while the Grizzlies are just 12-26 on the season, they have been playing some solid ball as of late. They're 3-3 in their last six games, and hung around with the Warriors a bit in Steph Curry's return the other day. Tyreke Evans, in particular, has been playing quite well recently. Over their last five games, Evans is putting up 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a night as he continues to revitalize his career.