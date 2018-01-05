NBA 2018: Watch Wizards at Grizzlies online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Wall, Wizards look for fourth straight win
How to watch Wizards vs. Grizzlies
- Date: Friday, Jan. 5
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Riding a three-game winning streak into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Washington Wizards will look to avoid the pitfall that has gotten them so many times this season: playing down to their competition. Just look at their losses, and you'll find a lot of bad teams -- the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks, Nets, the Wizards have lost to all of them. Now, they'll look to avoid doing the same on their trip to Memphis.
But while the Grizzlies are just 12-26 on the season, they have been playing some solid ball as of late. They're 3-3 in their last six games, and hung around with the Warriors a bit in Steph Curry's return the other day. Tyreke Evans, in particular, has been playing quite well recently. Over their last five games, Evans is putting up 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a night as he continues to revitalize his career.
