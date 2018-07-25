NBA 2019: Odds to win title, betting lines, expert picks, insider predictions
TV executive with one losing season in 13 years makes NBA picks for the 2018-19 season
While NBA free agency keeps generating headlines, bettors already are wagering on the 2018-19 season. They're hitting 2019 NBA odds -- which shifted dramatically with LeBron James' move to L.A. -- as well as newly released regular-season win totals for every team. Before you make a pick on any team, you need to see what one of the world's shrewdest gamblers is betting. This TV executive, who requested anonymity, has made several hundred thousand dollars forecasting the NBA the last 13 years.
Bookmakers dread him. His followers worship him. And he only picks one thing: NBA futures.
Last year he jumped on the Over (54.5 wins) for the Rockets, knowing the additions of Chris Paul, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute would make a much bigger impact than anyone realized. The result: The Rockets went an NBA-best 65-17 (a 10-game improvement) and produced a top-10 all-time offense. All told, this executive cashed 12 of 17 NBA futures bets, winning $116,500 for a 77 percent return on investment.
That was typical: He's had one losing season in 13 years.
For the 2018-19 NBA season, this executive already has pounded seven season win totals, including those of the new-look Lakers (Over/Under 51.5 wins, 8-1 NBA championship odds) and defending champion Warriors (Over/Under 67.5 wins, 1-2 NBA title odds). We can tell you he's going Under 56.5 wins for Houston (available at SkyBet) because he expects major regression.
"The Rockets' stars return, but James Ennis is a downgrade from Trevor Ariza and they face a starkly more formidable Western Conference," the executive told SportsLine. "Carmelo Anthony won't help, and the loss of Mbah a Moute should not go overlooked. With James Harden's MVP award in the bank and a pivot toward regular-season minutes restrictions, bank on the Under."
So how should you bet the Lakers and Warriors in 2018-19? And what are the executive's other best bets? Visit SportsLine now to see every single NBA futures bet, all from from the TV executive who made $116,500 on these plays last season.
