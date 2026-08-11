NBA schedule release: 10 key dates to circle for the 2026-27 season from big returns to rivalries renewed

The 2026-27 NBA season is just a couple of months away from tipping off, and on Tuesday, the league began rolling out the regular-season schedule.

The season tips off at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 20, when the Celtics and Pistons face off in a match-up of the East's top two teams last season. Opening Day continues with the 76ers in New York to face the reigning champion Knicks at 7 p.m., followed by a Thunder-Spurs nightcap at 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day will feature its typical five marquee games, including a 2026 Finals rematch between the Knicks and Spurs and LeBron James' return to the Lakers.

Despite the schedule makers having to wait on James' lengthy free agency before finalizing the schedule, the league was able to coordinate 82 games for all 30 teams by its traditional mid-August deadline. Once James chose the Philadelphia 76ers, all the pieces could fall into place for the league's marquee dates and national television schedule. Predictably, Philadelphia is strongly featured.

From a broad perspective, the 2026-27 season will be headlined by the New York Knicks defending their first title since 1973 against a suddenly loaded crop of Eastern Conference contenders. In the West, the biggest question is whether anyone can prevent another collision course between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs in the conference finals.

That'll all get settled across the 1,230 regular-season games on the schedule, but within the marathon that is the NBA's regular season, there are some key dates for NBA fans to circle on their calendars.

Oct. 20: The Knicks get their rings

The opening night festivities will begin on Oct. 20 with the Knicks raising their first championship banner at Madison Square Garden in more than 50 years. The Garden will be loud as the Knicks get their championship rings as the final official celebration of their landmark championship, and then they'll kick the season off with a showdown against the 76ers, which includes LeBron James and Jaylen Brown making their Sixers debuts.

Oct. 20: Spurs-Thunder rivalry renewed

The best rivalry in the league right now is between the two top teams in the West, and they'll close out the opening night festivities on Oct. 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET. They met in a thrilling Western Conference Finals series last year, when Wembanyama's Spurs took down the defending champs to continue San Antonio's domination of Oklahoma City from the regular season.

That series was largely played with Thunder star Jalen Williams sidelined, and he, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren will be looking to re-establish themselves as the West's team to beat over the course of their four games with the Spurs next year. Holmgren in particular has been a target of Wembanyama's since the French star entered the league, and Holmgren has plenty to prove in this matchup after a brutal conference finals showing.

Dec. 11: NBA Cup final

We respect the Cup around these parts and after last year's NBA Cup final delivered an NBA Finals preview between the Knicks and Spurs -- complete with the Knicks winning -- the Cup haters are having a hard time justifying their position. This year's final moves out of Las Vegas and into historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where we'll get to see two teams battle it out to be the fourth NBA Cup champions in a legendary college venue.

Dec. 25: Finals rematch between Knicks and Spurs

The Knicks and Spurs will meet for the first time since New York got the best of San Antonio in last year's NBA Finals on Christmas Day in New York. Victor Wembanyama will be out for some revenge, while Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company will look to make a statement that they are still the league's top dogs.

These two teams became quick rivals over the course of the five-game series, with Wembanyama becoming public enemy No. 1 with Knicks fans and Brunson ripping out Spurs fans' hearts with his late-game heroics.

Dec. 25: Stacked Christmas Day slate

As always, the NBA has pieced together a five-game feast for fans on Christmas Day, featuring most of the league's top contenders and biggest stars. The Knicks occupy their traditional noon time slot, but no longer can other fans complain about New York being undeserving of the Christmas Day spotlight after hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy this past June. LeBron James has been a fixture on the Christmas schedule for two decades and that hasn't changed with his move to Philadelphia: he's headed home to face the Lakers. Elsewhere, the Heat and Celtics face off, the Thunder and Timberwolves take the 8 p.m. slot and the Nuggets and Warriors close out the night.

TBA: LeBron James returns to Cleveland (and Miami and L.A.)

LeBron James PHI • SF • #23 PPG 20.9 APG 7.2 RPG 6.1 SPG 1.2 View Profile

Cleveland Cavaliers fans were fully convinced James was going to come back home to end his career, but he instead chose Philadelphia in a fairly stunning twist for his final free agency decision. It will take some time to adjust to seeing the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer in a 76ers uniform, and that first visit back to Cleveland may be the most awkward since he was wearing a Miami Heat jersey. After delivering the Cavs their first title in 2016, James has received nothing but love in Cleveland, even after leaving again for the Los Angeles Lakers. It'll be fascinating to see if that changes in his first game back in The Land as a member of the Sixers.

The other finalist for James' services was the Heat, with Pat Riley hoping to bring James in alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer to make one more run at a title. James will make a return trip to Miami, where the Sixers and Heat will get to measure up against each other as hopeful contenders.

Finally, James' only game back in L.A. to face the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena will be on Christmas Day when he squares off against his old team -- and his son, Bronny James.

TBA: Jaylen Brown's first game back in Boston

James isn't the only member of the Sixers who will have a fascinating homecoming on the schedule. Jaylen Brown was shopped around the league by the Boston Celtics, who ultimately took Philly's offer of Paul George and draft picks for the former Finals MVP.

Brown will almost assuredly receive a rousing ovation from the TD Garden faithful, as they were hurt by the rare star trade that didn't involve the player asking out. Once the emotions of Brown's re-introduction in Boston have passed, this game will have plenty of intrigue for what happens on the court between two of the East's top contenders.

TBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo's return to Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo's trade saga created a dreadful vibe in Milwaukee last season, but despite an awkward exit, it seems like there's still plenty of love between Giannis and Bucks fans. He'll debut for the Heat on Oct. 21, but what about when Antetokounmpo returns to the Fiserv Forum for his first game back? Emotions will run high for the two-time MVP as he's greeted by the fans who first welcomed him to the NBA 13 years ago.

While this isn't a battle between contenders, there is added intrigue in the form of the undercard battle between Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo after the two had an altercation in Las Vegas this summer, where Adebayo reportedly struck Herro over comments made by his former teammate on social media.

TBA: The Kawhi Leonard Mystery Bowl

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers will meet at some point, and it's not clear as of now which team Kawhi Leonard will be playing for. The NBA's investigation into Leonard and the Clippers over cap circumvention could stretch into 2027 after it was expanded to include other questionable dealings involving the star.

As the Kawhi Leonard investigation drags on, it's time to wonder if his trade to the Raptors will fall apart Sam Quinn

With the potential punishment for Leonard being unclear, the Raptors put the trade that would've sent Leonard back to Toronto for Brandon Ingram and more on hold, and that remains the case as of now. Perhaps the two sides will sit back down and finalize the deal before training camp, but as of now, the only thing we know for sure is that Toronto and L.A. will play. Whether Leonard will be there and which uniform he may be wearing remains to be seen.

TBA: A.J. Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson

The 2026 NBA Draft brought one of the most anticipated rookie classes in recent memory into the league, headlined by the top two picks, A.J. Dybantsa of the Wizards and Darryn Peterson of the Jazz. The first meeting between those two came at Summer League in Las Vegas and they didn't disappoint in a thrilling duel, and they'll look to do the same during the regular season when the Jazz and Wizards meet.