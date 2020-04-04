NBA 2K Players Tournament bracket: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, start times, dates, results
The NBA 2K tournament continues Sunday after four players, including top-seeded Kevin Durant, were ousted Friday
With the coronavirus forcing the NBA to suspend its season for the foreseeable future, the league has come up with a interesting way to keep the fans entertained. Earlier this week, it was announced that players will participate in the NBA 2K Players Tournament.
The tournament will be played on the Xbox One console and the winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and receive a $100,000 charity donation in their name to support coronavirus relief efforts. The seeding is determined by the player's 2K rating and tenure. The first slate of games tipped off Friday night with No. 1 overall seed Kevin Durant losing to 16-seeded Derrick Jones Jr., while third-seed Hassan Whiteside lost to No. 14 Patrick Beverley. Before the tournament got underway, each player chose eight of today's NBA teams, which can only be used once during the tournament. If both players in a given matchup select the same teams, the away team is awarded the first choice of the team. While the first two rounds will be single elimination, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three series.
Player seeding (overall rating):
1. Kevin Durant, Nets (96)
2. Trae Young, Hawks (90)
3. Hassan Whiteside, Trail Blazers (87)
4. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (87)
5. Devin Booker, Suns (86)
6. Andre Drummond, Cavaliers (85)
7. Zach LaVine, Bulls (85)
8. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers (85)
9. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (85)
10. Deandre Ayton, Suns (85)
11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)
12. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets (81)
13. Rui Hachimura, Wizards (79)
14. Patrick Beverley, Clippers (78)
15. Harrison Barnes, Kings (78)
16. Derrick Jones Jr., Heat (78)
Bracket
NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule
Games will air on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available to stream on the ESPN app, NBA.com, the NBA app, and on social media channels including Twitter (@NBA2K and @NBA), Twitch (@NBA2K and @NBA), YouTube (NBA2K and NBA) and Facebook (NBA2K and NBA).
All times are U.S./Eastern; matchups and times are subject to change
Friday, April 3 (Round 1 results)
- Derrick Jones Jr (16) beat Kevin Durant (1), 78-62
- Deandre Ayton (10) beat Zach Lavine (7), 57-41
- Trae Young (2) beat Harrison Barnes (15), 101-59
- Patrick Beverley (14) beat Hassan Whiteside (3), 84-54
Sunday, April 5 (Round 1 continued)
- Montrezl Harrell (8) vs. Domantas Sabonis (9) -- 6 p.m., ESPN2
- Donovan Mitchell (4) vs. Rui Hachimura (13) -- 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Devin Booker (5) vs. Michael Porter Jr. (12) -- 8 p.m., ESPN2
- Andre Drummond (6) vs. DeMarcus Cousins (11) -- 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, April 7 (Quarterfinals)
- Quarterfinal 1 -- 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Quarterfinal 2 -- 8 p.m., ESPN2
- Quarterfinal 3 -- 9 p.m., ESPN2
- Quarterfinal 4 -- 10 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, April 11 (Final rounds)
- Semifinals and championship game -- 3-7 p.m., ESPN
