NBA 2K Players Tournament bracket: Live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, start time, dates
Sixteen NBA players will battle it out on the joysticks for a good cause
With the coronavirus forcing the NBA to suspend its season for the foreseeable future, the league has come up with a interesting way to keep the fans entertained. Earlier this week, it was announced that players will participate in the NBA 2K Players Tournament.
The tournament will be played on the Xbox One console and the winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and receive a $100,000 charity donation in their name to support coronavirus relief efforts.
The seeding is determined by the player's 2K rating and tenure. Before the tournament gets underway, each player will choose eight of today's NBA teams, which can only be used once during the tournament. If both players in a given matchup select the same teams, the away team is awarded the first choice of the team. While the first two rounds will be single elimination, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three series.
Player seeding (overall rating):
1. Kevin Durant, Nets (96)
2. Trae Young, Hawks (90)
3. Hassan Whiteside, Trail Blazers (87)
4. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (87)
5. Devin Booker, Suns (86)
6. Andre Drummond, Cavaliers (85)
7. Zach LaVine, Bulls (85)
8. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers (85)
9. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (85)
10. Deandre Ayton, Suns (85)
11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)
12. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets (81)
13. Rui Hachimura, Wizards (79)
14. Patrick Beverley, Clippers (78)
15. Harrison Barnes, Kings (78)
16. Derrick Jones Jr., Heat (78)
Bracket
NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule
Games will air on ESPN or ESPN2, and available to stream on the ESPN app, NBA.com, the NBA app, and on social media channels including Twitter (@NBA2K and @NBA), Twitch (@NBA2K and @NBA), YouTube (NBA2K and NBA) and Facebook (NBA2K and NBA).
All times are U.S./Eastern; matchups and times are subject to change
Friday, April 3 (Round 1)
· Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1) -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN
· DeAndre Ayton (10) vs. Zach Lavine (7) -- 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
· Harrison Barnes (15) vs. Trae Young (2) -- 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
· Patrick Beverley (14) vs. Hassan Whiteside (3) -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, April 5 (Round 1 continued)
· Montrezl Harrell (8) vs Domantas Sabonis (9) -- 6 p.m., ESPN2
· Donovan Mitchell (4) vs Rui Hachimura (13) -- 7 p.m., ESPN2
· Devin Booker (5) vs Michael Porter Jr. (12) -- 8 p.m., ESPN2
· Andre Drummond (6) vs DeMarcus Cousins (11) -- 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, April 7 (quarterfinals)
· Quarterfinal 1 -- 7 p.m., ESPN2
· Quarterfinal 2 -- 8 p.m., ESPN2
· Quarterfinal 3 -- 9 p.m., ESPN2
· Quarterfinal 4 -- 10 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, April 11 (final rounds)
· Semifinals and championship game -- 3-7 p.m., ESPN
