NBA 2K Players Tournament: How to watch online, live stream, players, matchups, TV channel, dates, results
The NBA 2K tournament, down to just four players remaining, will have a champion crowned Saturday
With the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has concocted an interesting way to keep the fans entertained with something resembling live basketball. Last month, it was announced that some of the NBA's best and brightest will participate in the NBA 2K Players Tournament, which tipped off with its first round last week.
The final four is all set, and only two NBA teams are left represented in the field. The Phoenix Suns have both Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, while the Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell still remain in the tournament. On Saturday, Booker will battle Harrell in the semifinals, while Ayton will match up with Beverley. These matchups are followed up with the winners facing off for the NBA 2K tourney championship.
The tournament is being played on the Xbox One console and the winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and receive a $100,000 charity donation in their name to support coronavirus relief efforts. The seeding was determined by the player's 2K rating and tenure. The first slate of games was played last week, with No. 1 overall seed Kevin Durant losing to 16-seeded Derrick Jones Jr., while third-seed Hassan Whiteside lost to No. 14 Patrick Beverley. On Sunday, the first round concluded, and we saw Rui Hachimura score an upset over Donovan Mitchell, and Andre Drummond destroy DeMarcus Cousins by 51 points.
Before the tournament got underway, each player chose eight of today's NBA teams, which can only be used once during the tournament. If both players in a given matchup select the same teams, the away team is awarded the first choice of the team. While the first two rounds were single elimination, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three series.
Players still alive (overall rating):
5. Devin Booker, Suns (86)
8. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers (85)
10. Deandre Ayton, Suns (85)
14. Patrick Beverley, Clippers (78)
Players eliminated:
1. Kevin Durant, Nets (96)
2. Trae Young, Hawks (90)
3. Hassan Whiteside, Trail Blazers (87)
4. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (87)
6. Andre Drummond, Cavaliers (85)
7. Zach LaVine, Bulls (85)
9. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (85)
11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)
12. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets (81)
13. Rui Hachimura, Wizards (79)
15. Harrison Barnes, Kings (78)
16. Derrick Jones Jr., Heat (78)
NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule
Games will air on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available to stream on the ESPN app, NBA.com, the NBA app, and on social media channels including Twitter (@NBA2K and @NBA), Twitch (@NBA2K and @NBA), YouTube (NBA2K and NBA) and Facebook (NBA2K and NBA).
All times are U.S./Eastern; matchups and times are subject to change
Saturday, April 11 (3-7 p.m.)
- Devin Booker vs. Montrezl Harrell -- ESPN
- Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley -- ESPN
- Semifinal winner 1 vs. Semifinal winner 2 -- ESPN
Friday, April 3 (Round 1 results)
- Derrick Jones Jr (16) beat Kevin Durant (1), 78-62
- Deandre Ayton (10) beat Zach Lavine (7), 57-41
- Trae Young (2) beat Harrison Barnes (15), 101-59
- Patrick Beverley (14) beat Hassan Whiteside (3), 84-54
Sunday, April 5 (Round 1 continued)
- Montrezl Harrell (8) beat Domantas Sabonis (9), 71-53
- Rui Hachimura (13) beat Donovan Mitchell (4), 74-71
- Devin Booker (5) beat Michael Porter Jr. (12), 85-75
- Andre Drummond (6) beat DeMarcus Cousins (11), 101-49
Thursday, April 9 (Quarterfinals)
- Devin Booker (5) beat Rui Hachimura (13), 71-55
- Montrezl Harrell (8) beat Derrick Jones Jr. (16), 71-66
- DeAndre Ayton (10) beat Trae Young (2), 73-66
- Patrick Beverley (14) beat Andre Drummond (6), 69-62
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA HORSE Challenge odds, picks, bets
DFS pro and data engineer Mike McClure just released his picks for the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge.
-
NBA reveals details for HORSE contest
Eight contestants, including current and former players from the NBA and WNBA, will participate...
-
NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge Power Rankings
The classic backyard hoops game will get a fresh twist with current and former NBA and WNBA...
-
Dudley: Knicks' mess cost them KD, Kyrie
Durant and Irving, of course, wound up choosing the crosstown Brooklyn Nets
-
Steph says he could drop 60 on anyone
Quarantine Steph is confident
-
Report: Mitchell, Gobert on thin ice
Gobert and Mitchell were the first two players in the league to test positive for the coronavirus
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers