NBA 2K Players Tournament: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, dates, quarterfinal matchups, results
The NBA 2K tournament continues Thursday with the quarterfinals
With the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has concocted an interesting way to keep the fans entertained with something resembling live basketball. Last month, it was announced that some of the NBA's best and brightest will participate in the NBA 2K Players Tournament, which kicked off with its first round last week.
The tournament is being played on the Xbox One console and the winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and receive a $100,000 charity donation in their name to support coronavirus relief efforts. The seeding was determined by the player's 2K rating and tenure. The first slate of games was played last week, with No. 1 overall seed Kevin Durant losing to 16-seeded Derrick Jones Jr., while third-seed Hassan Whiteside lost to No. 14 Patrick Beverley. On Sunday, the first round concluded, and we saw Rui Hachimura score an upset over Donovan Mitchell, and Andre Drummond destroy DeMarcus Cousins by 51 points.
Before the tournament got underway, each player chose eight of today's NBA teams, which can only be used once during the tournament. If both players in a given matchup select the same teams, the away team is awarded the first choice of the team. While the first two rounds will be single elimination, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three series.
Players still alive:
2. Trae Young, Hawks (90 overall rating)
5. Devin Booker, Suns (86)
6. Andre Drummond, Cavaliers (85)
8. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers (85)
10. Deandre Ayton, Suns (85)
13. Rui Hachimura, Wizards (79)
14. Patrick Beverley, Clippers (78)
16. Derrick Jones Jr., Heat (78)
Players eliminated:
1. Kevin Durant, Nets (96 overall rating)
3. Hassan Whiteside, Trail Blazers (87)
4. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (87)
7. Zach LaVine, Bulls (85)
9. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (85)
11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)
12. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets (81)
15. Harrison Barnes, Kings (78)
Bracket
NBA 2K Players Tournament schedule
Games will air on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available to stream on the ESPN app, NBA.com, the NBA app, and on social media channels including Twitter (@NBA2K and @NBA), Twitch (@NBA2K and @NBA), YouTube (NBA2K and NBA) and Facebook (NBA2K and NBA).
All times are U.S./Eastern; matchups and times are subject to change
Friday, April 3 (Round 1 results)
- Derrick Jones Jr (16) beat Kevin Durant (1), 78-62
- Deandre Ayton (10) beat Zach Lavine (7), 57-41
- Trae Young (2) beat Harrison Barnes (15), 101-59
- Patrick Beverley (14) beat Hassan Whiteside (3), 84-54
Sunday, April 5 (Round 1 continued)
- Montrezl Harrell (8) beat Domantas Sabonis (9), 71-53
- Rui Hachimura (13) beat Donovan Mitchell (4), 74-71
- Devin Booker (5) beat Michael Porter Jr. (12), 85-75
- Andre Drummond (6) beat DeMarcus Cousins (11), 101-49
Thursday, April 9 (Quarterfinals)
- Quarterfinal 1: Rui Hachimura vs. Devin Booker, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2
- Quarterfinal 2: Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Montrezl Harrell, 8 p.m. -- ESPN2
- Quarterfinal 3: Trae Young vs. Deandre Ayton, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2
- Quarterfinal 4: Patrick Beverley vs. Andre Drummond, 10 p.m. -- ESPN2
Saturday, April 11 (Final rounds)
- Semifinals and championship game, 3-7 p.m. -- ESPN
