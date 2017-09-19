NBA 2K18 ratings: One point separates LeBron James, Kevin Durant from top spot

NBA 2K18 is out and players always dig into one of two areas first. They either jump straight into the "My Career" mode, or they go into the rosters and start forming the fantasy team of their dreams. This is where player ratings come in. While the numbers are arbitrary and don't have much overall meaning, 2K ratings are a good gauge of what the video game franchise thinks of a player. Higher ratings technically mean better players.

With that in mind, here are the 12 players with the highest ratings in the game. Usual suspects like LeBron James sit at the top, but the bottom is where it gets interesting.

Rank Name Age Team Rating 1. LeBron James 32 Cavaliers 97 2. Kevin Durant 28 Warriors 96 T-4. James Harden 28 Rockets 95 T-4. Kawhi Leonard 26 Spurs 95 T-7. Anthony Davis 24 Pelicans 94 T-7. Russell Westbrook 28 Thunder 94 T-7. Stephen Curry 29 Warriors 94 8. Demarcus Cousins 27 Pelicans 92 T-12. Giannis Antetokounmpo 22 Bucks 91 T-12. Chris Paul 32 Clippers 91 T-12. Paul George 27 Thunder 91 T-12. Karl-Anthony Towns 21 Timberwolves 91

It'll be hard to find many people that disagree with James having the highest rating followed by Kevin Durant. However, there are a few interesting names on this list.

DeMarcus Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Davis have all earned top ratings and clearly there is a strong belief that their individual talent has exceeded their team's success. Towns in particular is only in his third season, but he's already leading his team in 2K rating.

Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out guys like Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and John Wall to get his spot, but only by one spot as all of those guys have a 90 overall rating. Meanwhile, Chris Paul is still considered a top-three point guard in the game with his 91 overall rating and that might be a little controversial since he's 32.

The ratings themselves aren't perfect, but this is a fine top of the list that can be adjusted as the season goes on. It will be interesting to see if players like Towns and Antetokounmpo are able to keep their ratings as high as they are or if an established star like Butler or Wall will overtake them later in the season.