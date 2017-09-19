NBA 2K18 ratings: One point separates LeBron James, Kevin Durant from top spot
With 2K18 out everybody wants to know who has the 10 highest ratings in the game. Here's the list.
NBA 2K18 is out and players always dig into one of two areas first. They either jump straight into the "My Career" mode, or they go into the rosters and start forming the fantasy team of their dreams. This is where player ratings come in. While the numbers are arbitrary and don't have much overall meaning, 2K ratings are a good gauge of what the video game franchise thinks of a player. Higher ratings technically mean better players.
With that in mind, here are the 12 players with the highest ratings in the game. Usual suspects like LeBron James sit at the top, but the bottom is where it gets interesting.
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Team
|Rating
1.
LeBron James
32
Cavaliers
97
2.
Kevin Durant
28
Warriors
96
T-4.
James Harden
28
Rockets
95
T-4.
Kawhi Leonard
26
Spurs
95
T-7.
Anthony Davis
24
Pelicans
94
T-7.
Russell Westbrook
28
Thunder
94
T-7.
Stephen Curry
29
Warriors
94
8.
Demarcus Cousins
27
Pelicans
92
T-12.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
22
Bucks
91
T-12.
Chris Paul
32
Clippers
91
T-12.
Paul George
27
Thunder
91
T-12.
Karl-Anthony Towns
21
Timberwolves
91
It'll be hard to find many people that disagree with James having the highest rating followed by Kevin Durant. However, there are a few interesting names on this list.
DeMarcus Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Davis have all earned top ratings and clearly there is a strong belief that their individual talent has exceeded their team's success. Towns in particular is only in his third season, but he's already leading his team in 2K rating.
Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out guys like Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and John Wall to get his spot, but only by one spot as all of those guys have a 90 overall rating. Meanwhile, Chris Paul is still considered a top-three point guard in the game with his 91 overall rating and that might be a little controversial since he's 32.
The ratings themselves aren't perfect, but this is a fine top of the list that can be adjusted as the season goes on. It will be interesting to see if players like Towns and Antetokounmpo are able to keep their ratings as high as they are or if an established star like Butler or Wall will overtake them later in the season.
-
KD initially regretted Warriors decision
Durant noted in an interview that all of the criticism in the immediate aftermath hit him...
-
In 2K18 you can run like LaVar Ball
Want the swagger of LaVar Ball? "NBA 2K18" lets you copy his absurd run from his WWE appea...
-
KD: Deleted tweets 'childish... idiotic'
Durant apologized for a few tweets in which he criticized OKC and his former coach Billy D...
-
Lue: Thompson still the starting center
Lue does not expect the Cavs' big trade to affect the team's starting frontcourt ... at least...
-
Dwight wants to retire on 700-acre farm
Dwight Howard wants to be a farmer in his future and retire with his donkeys
-
K.D., Kyrie show public villain personas
K.D. is still battling online critics, while the new Celtics guard is openly disregarding LeBron...
Add a Comment